Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Energy News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















CIVIL NUCLEAR
Construction of two nuclear power plants in US halted
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Aug 1, 2017


Construction work on two nuclear power plants in the United States has been halted because of cost overruns, the companies behind them said.

Santee Cooper, one of those firms, said that because of construction delays the two planned reactors in South Carolina could not come on line before 2024, four years behind schedule.

This means only two nuclear plants are now in construction in the United States, in this case in Georgia, while there are about 100 up and running.

The United States is the world's leading producer of nuclear energy but the sector accounts for less than 10 percent of total American energy production.

The project in this case, called V.C. Summer, was launched in 2008 with Westinghouse, which had been acquired in 2006 by Toshiba.

Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy protection in March of this year.

Nuclear energy was popular in the 1960s and 70s in the United States but took a big hit with the accident at the Three Mile Island plant in Pennsylvania in 1979. No new plants have been added to the US nuclear grid between 1996 and 2016.

The initial cost of the Summer project was put at around $11.5 billion but cost overruns doubled that because of construction delays and safety requirements.

The other company involved in the project is South Carolina Electric & Gas (SCE&G).

In a statement it said, "simply put, our evaluation showed that it would cost too much and take too long to complete construction on both units."

"Although it appeared to us that it may have been feasible to complete construction of one unit, that option was eliminated when Santee Cooper decided to suspend construction of the project," SCE&G added.

"It is not economically feasible for us to move ahead on our own, and the most prudent path forward is for SCE&G to cease construction of both units," it added.

jld/juf/dw/tm

TOSHIBA

CIVIL NUCLEAR
Nuclear contaminates earnings of France's EDF
 Paris (AFP) July 28, 2017
 France's state-owned energy company EDF saw its profit slip in the first half of the year as two of its nuclear reactors were taken offline due to safety concerns. Net profit slid 3.7 percent compared to the first half of last year to 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), while operating profit tumbled 20.6 percent to 7.0 billion euros. Production of electricity from its nuclear reactors fell ... read more
Related Links
 Nuclear Power News - Nuclear Science, Nuclear Technology
Powering The World in the 21st Century at Energy-Daily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

CIVIL NUCLEAR
New light-activated catalyst grabs CO2 to make ingredients for fuel

 Algae cultivation technique could advance biofuels

 Fungi that evolved to eat wood offer new biomass conversion tool

 How enzymes produce hydrogen
CIVIL NUCLEAR
A new picture emerges on the origins of photosynthesis in a sun-loving bacteria

 World Bank tries to make Pacific solar power decisions easier

 Schneider Electric India commissions 720 kWp solar plant at its manufacturing facility in Vadodara

 UNIST hits new world efficiency record with perovskite solar cells
CIVIL NUCLEAR
U.S. wind power momentum up 40 percent from last year

 Shale-rich Oklahoma to host mega-wind farm

 ABB wins $30 million order to support integration of offshore wind energy in the UK

 GE's renewables not enough to boost overall revenue
CIVIL NUCLEAR
India must rethink infrastructure needs for 100 new 'smart' cities to be sustainable

 Allowable 'carbon budget' most likely overestimated

 Sparkling springs aid quest for underground heat energy sources

 Google's 'moonshot' factory spins off geothermal unit
CIVIL NUCLEAR
Scientists map ways forward for lithium-ion batteries for extreme environments

 New chromium-based superconductor has an unusual electronic state

 High-temperature superconductivity in B-doped Q-carbon

 UMD engineers invent the first bio-compatible, ion current battery
CIVIL NUCLEAR
New catalysts remove 99 percent of BPA from water

 Pollution clouds Gambia's efforts to woo China

 Cambodia bans overseas exports of coastal sand

 'Omnipresent' effects of human impact on England's landscape revealed
CIVIL NUCLEAR
Oman takes $3.55 bln China loan to cover budget deficit

 Oil muted, but could get lift from demand

 China defends gasfield activity in East China Sea

 Europe mulling its options with Venezuela
CIVIL NUCLEAR
For Moratorium on Sending Commands to Mars, Blame the Sun

 Tributes to wetter times on Mars

 Opportunity will spend three weeks at current location due to Solar Conjunction

 Curiosity Mars Rover Begins Study of Ridge Destination



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement