The EIC and Nuclear AMRC sign MoU



by Staff Writers



London, UK (SPX) Mar 13, 2017



The EIC and Nuclear AMRC will collaborate to produce events which showcase opportunities in the nuclear industry in the UK and around the world, with a strong emphasis on exporting UK capabilities.

Two leading organisations within the UK's nuclear industry, the Energy Industries Council (EIC) and the Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (Nuclear AMRC), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together to promote global opportunities in the nuclear industry and support UK companies to enter the sector, at a ceremony held at the Nuclear AMRC's Rotherham campus on Tuesday 7 March.

The MoU recognises the vital and complementary roles played by the two organisations and confirms that they will work together to ensure that UK suppliers already involved in the nuclear industry and those looking to enter the sector are supported.

The two organisations will also share the use of their state-of-the-art facilities, which will be of great benefit to EIC members, who are UK supply chain companies providing goods and services across the energy industries.

Both companies have also agreed to share their knowledge and expertise to further develop the EIC's world leading project tracking database, EICDataStream, as well as to produce EIC nuclear sector reports, which will enable EIC members to identify opportunities and plan their business development in this sector.

Commenting at the signing, EIC CEO Stuart Broadley said, 'Nuclear AMRC's CEO Mike Tynan and I both recognise the enormous potential that exists for our two organisations to work closely together to expand UK expertise into the global nuclear sector. I'm delighted to sign this MoU, which will help to formalise that recognition into a series of specific areas where our complementary skills, experience and knowledge can be brought together to work more effectively.'

Mike Tynan, Chief Executive of the Nuclear AMRC, added, 'We're very excited to work with the EIC to help their members win work in the civil nuclear sector. Companies with established experience in the wider energy sector are ideally placed to succeed in the nuclear supply chain, and we're here to help manufacturers develop their capabilities to meet the specific requirements of nuclear new build, operations and decommissioning.'

