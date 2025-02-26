Bangladesh calls for continued Russian nuclear collaboration

Construction on the nuclear plant at Rooppur began in 2017 during the iron-fisted tenure of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
The much-delayed 2,400-megawatt project is aimed at bolstering an overstretched energy grid and will be Bangladesh's largest power station by generating capacity once fully operational.
Alexey Likhachev, chief of the Russian nuclear energy giant, was last in Bangladesh in April 2024, shortly before a student-led uprising that culminated in ousting Hasina in August.
Her successor, interim leader Muhammad Yunus, met Likhachev and they discussed the "continuing collaboration between Bangladesh and Russia" concerning the Rooppur plant.
"We are looking forward to your support, which is very important for us," Yunus told the Russian team, according to a statement from his office.
The Rooppur plant was the most expensive infrastructure project undertaken by Hasina -- a $12.65 billion plan 90 percent funded by a Moscow loan -- but has since been dogged by corruption allegations.
Hasina, 77, fled to her old ally India, where she has defied extradition requests from Bangladesh to face charges including mass murder.
Bangladesh's anti-graft commission launched an investigation into Hasina and her family in December, including into the alleged embezzlement of $5 billion connected to the Rooppur plant project.
Yunus's office said the two sides also discussed Dhaka's credit agreement with Moscow, with a proposal to extend that period until the end of 2026.
Bangladesh, a nation of some 170 million people, currently relies heavily on importing cross-border power from neighbouring India, especially when demand soars during the blistering heat when consumers rely on energy-hungry air conditioners to keep cool.
Relations between Bangladesh and India have frayed, with Dhaka demanding Hasina be sent home.
Related Links
Nuclear Power News - Nuclear Science, Nuclear Technology
Powering The World in the 21st Century at Energy-Daily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Why Expanding the Search for Climate-Friendly Microalgae is Essential
Solar-powered reactor extracts CO2 from air to produce sustainable fuel
Zero Emissions Process for Truly Biodegradable Plastics Developed
New Green Phosphonate Chemistry Explored
Machine Learning Enhances Solar Power Forecast Accuracy
The next-generation solar cell is fully recyclable
Cuba opens solar park hoping to stave off blackouts
China to further shrink renewables subsidies in market reform push
Green energy projects adding to Sami people's climate woes: Amnesty
New Study Enhances Trust in Wind Power Forecasting with Explainable AI
Trump casts chill over US wind energy sector
US falling behind on wind power, think tank warns
EU vows to slash red tape but stick to climate goals
Japan sets new 2035 emissions cut goal
COP30 president urges most 'ambitious' emissions targets possible
Climate activists defend 'future generations', appeal lawyer says
|
China's CALB announces European battery plant in Portugal
SLAC to advance fusion target technology through DOE FIRE Collaboratives
Unlocking the secrets of fusion's core with AI-enhanced simulations
NRL's Mercury Pulsed Power Facility Celebrates 20 Years of Research Excellence
Fishermen, sailing champions clean up trash-covered Rio island
Iraqi brick workers risk health, life to keep families afloat
France's parliament votes to ban some uses of 'forever chemicals'
First 'green' lawsuits against new Trump admin; Sweden's high court dismisses Thunberg lawsuit
Iraq, BP finalise deal to develop new oil fields
Greenpeace trial begins in North Dakota in key free speech case
Chinese scientists utilize SDGSAT-1 satellite for offshore oil and gas platform monitoring
BP ditches climate targets in pivot back to oil and gas
China unveils innovative dual-mode robot for planetary exploration
Perseverance Rover's Groundbreaking Soil and Rock Samples
Sols 4443-4444: Four Fours for February
Texas A&M scholar secures NASA funding to examine Martian dune dynamics
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters