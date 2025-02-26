Energy News
CIVIL NUCLEAR
 Bangladesh calls for continued Russian nuclear collaboration
Bangladesh calls for continued Russian nuclear collaboration
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Dhaka (AFP) Feb 26, 2025

Bangladesh's interim government praised on Wednesday Moscow's "important" backing of a controversial nuclear plant during the first visit by the director of Russia's state-owned Rosatom since Dhaka's revolution last year.

Construction on the nuclear plant at Rooppur began in 2017 during the iron-fisted tenure of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The much-delayed 2,400-megawatt project is aimed at bolstering an overstretched energy grid and will be Bangladesh's largest power station by generating capacity once fully operational.

Alexey Likhachev, chief of the Russian nuclear energy giant, was last in Bangladesh in April 2024, shortly before a student-led uprising that culminated in ousting Hasina in August.

Her successor, interim leader Muhammad Yunus, met Likhachev and they discussed the "continuing collaboration between Bangladesh and Russia" concerning the Rooppur plant.

"We are looking forward to your support, which is very important for us," Yunus told the Russian team, according to a statement from his office.

The Rooppur plant was the most expensive infrastructure project undertaken by Hasina -- a $12.65 billion plan 90 percent funded by a Moscow loan -- but has since been dogged by corruption allegations.

Hasina, 77, fled to her old ally India, where she has defied extradition requests from Bangladesh to face charges including mass murder.

Bangladesh's anti-graft commission launched an investigation into Hasina and her family in December, including into the alleged embezzlement of $5 billion connected to the Rooppur plant project.

Yunus's office said the two sides also discussed Dhaka's credit agreement with Moscow, with a proposal to extend that period until the end of 2026.

Bangladesh, a nation of some 170 million people, currently relies heavily on importing cross-border power from neighbouring India, especially when demand soars during the blistering heat when consumers rely on energy-hungry air conditioners to keep cool.

Relations between Bangladesh and India have frayed, with Dhaka demanding Hasina be sent home.

Related Links
 Nuclear Power News - Nuclear Science, Nuclear Technology
Powering The World in the 21st Century at Energy-Daily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CIVIL NUCLEAR
GE Vernova advances UK SMR development with new supplier agreements
 London, UK (SPX) Feb 16, 2025
 GE Vernova's nuclear division, GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH), has taken a significant step forward in its efforts to deploy Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) in the UK. The company has signed new Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with leading UK nuclear engineering firms Boccard and Cavendish Nuclear to enhance collaboration on the development and delivery of the BWRX-300 SMR. These agreements reinforce GEH's strategy of strengthening partnerships with the UK supply chain to support Great British Nu ... read more
CIVIL NUCLEAR
Why Expanding the Search for Climate-Friendly Microalgae is Essential

 Solar-powered reactor extracts CO2 from air to produce sustainable fuel

 Zero Emissions Process for Truly Biodegradable Plastics Developed

 New Green Phosphonate Chemistry Explored
CIVIL NUCLEAR
Machine Learning Enhances Solar Power Forecast Accuracy

 The next-generation solar cell is fully recyclable

 Cuba opens solar park hoping to stave off blackouts

 China to further shrink renewables subsidies in market reform push
CIVIL NUCLEAR
Green energy projects adding to Sami people's climate woes: Amnesty

 New Study Enhances Trust in Wind Power Forecasting with Explainable AI

 Trump casts chill over US wind energy sector

 US falling behind on wind power, think tank warns
CIVIL NUCLEAR
EU vows to slash red tape but stick to climate goals

 Japan sets new 2035 emissions cut goal

 COP30 president urges most 'ambitious' emissions targets possible

 Climate activists defend 'future generations', appeal lawyer says
CIVIL NUCLEAR
China's CALB announces European battery plant in Portugal

 SLAC to advance fusion target technology through DOE FIRE Collaboratives

 Unlocking the secrets of fusion's core with AI-enhanced simulations

 NRL's Mercury Pulsed Power Facility Celebrates 20 Years of Research Excellence
CIVIL NUCLEAR
Fishermen, sailing champions clean up trash-covered Rio island

 Iraqi brick workers risk health, life to keep families afloat

 France's parliament votes to ban some uses of 'forever chemicals'

 First 'green' lawsuits against new Trump admin; Sweden's high court dismisses Thunberg lawsuit
CIVIL NUCLEAR
Iraq, BP finalise deal to develop new oil fields

 Greenpeace trial begins in North Dakota in key free speech case

 Chinese scientists utilize SDGSAT-1 satellite for offshore oil and gas platform monitoring

 BP ditches climate targets in pivot back to oil and gas
CIVIL NUCLEAR
China unveils innovative dual-mode robot for planetary exploration

 Perseverance Rover's Groundbreaking Soil and Rock Samples

 Sols 4443-4444: Four Fours for February

 Texas A&M scholar secures NASA funding to examine Martian dune dynamics
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.