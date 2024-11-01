Energy News
CIVIL NUCLEAR
 DOME test bed opens at Idaho lab to host privately built advanced reactors
illustration only

DOME test bed opens at Idaho lab to host privately built advanced reactors

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 17, 2026
 The National Reactor Innovation Center at Idaho National Laboratory has declared the Demonstration of Microreactor Experiments test bed, known as DOME, open for business, marking a milestone for the U.S. advanced nuclear sector.

DOME is described as the world's first test bed purpose-built to host and demonstrate microreactors developed by private companies, giving industry partners access to INL infrastructure and regulatory experience to validate reactor designs before commercial deployment.

The facility is designed to accept a range of microreactor concepts and allow developers to conduct full-power demonstrations in a controlled environment with existing nuclear material handling, safety systems, and regulatory framework already in place.

NRIC officials said DOME lowers barriers for private advanced reactor developers by removing the need for each company to build its own demonstration infrastructure, which can require years of licensing and hundreds of millions of dollars in capital outlay.

The opening positions INL as the primary U.S. venue for near-term microreactor demonstrations, with several private developers already identified as prospective users of the facility.

Microreactors are compact, factory-fabricated fission systems typically rated below 20 megawatts thermal, intended for applications including remote community power, industrial heat supply, military forward bases, and disaster recovery scenarios where grid connection is unavailable or unreliable.

DOME is capable of hosting reactors using a variety of fuel types and coolant systems, and is equipped with instrumentation and data acquisition infrastructure to support performance characterization, safety testing, and regulatory documentation requirements.

INL said the test bed complements other NRIC programs including design consultation, licensing support, and site permitting assistance that are available to advanced reactor developers across the public and private sectors.

The Department of Energy has identified microreactors and other advanced nuclear concepts as central to its clean energy strategy, citing their potential to deliver zero-carbon baseload or dispatchable power in settings where large conventional reactors and variable renewable sources are impractical.

DOME's inauguration follows years of planning and construction at INL's Materials and Fuels Complex, and comes as several U.S. and allied governments have signaled renewed interest in nuclear energy as a hedge against fossil fuel price volatility and grid reliability concerns.

Related Links
 Idaho National Laboratory
 Nuclear Power News - Nuclear Science, Nuclear Technology
Powering The World in the 21st Century at Energy-Daily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CIVIL NUCLEAR
Ion beam method to speed nuclear core material qualification
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Mar 30, 2026
 An ion beam based method for qualifying materials for use in the cores of advanced nuclear reactors is moving into industry standards this year, offering a path that is about a thousand times faster and far cheaper than conventional test reactor approaches. The methodology is advancing through stages of approval by the standards organization ASTM and will be presented at a special Electric Power Research Institute event in Charlotte, North Carolina, on March 10-11. Many developers of advanced nucl ... read more
CIVIL NUCLEAR
Ethanol method boosts low temperature NOx cleanup catalysts

 Denmark inaugurates first flight with sustainable fuel

 Ancient guano drove Chincha coastal power

 Neem seed biochar turns waste into thermal energy storage medium
CIVIL NUCLEAR
Redwire unveils extensible low profile solar array for mass produced satellites

 Crystal seed method boosts inverted perovskite solar cells

 AI driven coatings enable full color solar windows without losing power

 HKUST team advances vacuum grown perovskite solar cells
CIVIL NUCLEAR
China added record wind and solar power in 2025, data shows
CIVIL NUCLEAR
EU makes first move towards easing of carbon scheme

 Swiss vote down proposal for massive 'climate fund'

 Italy challenges EU over key climate tool

 AI giants promise Trump to pay for increased energy needs
CIVIL NUCLEAR
US fusion report urges new diagnostics for commercial plasma power

 Carbon nanotube textile heaters push industrial gas systems toward electrification

 Tubular solid oxide fuel cells mapped for cleaner energy systems

 US labs map liquid metal path to future fusion power plants
CIVIL NUCLEAR
Indonesia landfill collapse kills four

 Pollution exposure linked to mental health problems: EU agency

 Malaysia renews Lynas licence despite waste concerns

 Global talks on plastic pollution treaty were 'constructive': source
CIVIL NUCLEAR
Eco friendly quantum dots reach record solar hydrogen output

 Ships brandish China-links to weave through Strait of Hormuz; France, allies preparing bid to 'gradually' reopen chokepoint

 Iran war sends crude prices soaring as Khamenei son takes charge

 Trump's limited options to curb Iran war oil price surge
CIVIL NUCLEAR
Curiosity Blog, Sols 4798-4803: Back for More Science

 Mars relay orbiter seen as backbone for future exploration

 UAE extends Mars probe mission until 2028

 Mars' 'Young' Volcanoes Were More Complex Than Scientists Once Thought
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2026 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.