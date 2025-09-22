Framatome expands nuclear footprint with new India operations base

Framatome has worked in India for years through subsidiaries Jeumont Electric and Corys. "We are delighted to expand our presence in the country as it embarks on a new phase of nuclear energy development," said Framatome CEO Gregoire Ponchon. "India offers a wealth of engineering talent and, to support our expansion, we plan to hire more skilled professionals, strengthening our team and capabilities in India and complementing our global strategy."
The company's portfolio spans products, services, and solutions for nuclear plants worldwide. In India, Framatome aims to contribute to Long-Term Operations (LTO) of existing reactors and support new-build programs, including small modular reactors.
"Currently, we support Framatome's global projects by offering multi-disciplinary engineering capabilities in mechanical, process, electrical, and instrumentation and control domains," said Navnith Nair, CEO of Framatome India. "Beyond that, we are eager to collaborate with Indian utilities and partners, leverage our global expertise, and contribute to both existing plant life extensions and, in coordination with the EDF Group, new nuclear builds as the sector evolves."
India presently operates 25 reactors with nearly 9 GW of installed capacity, producing about 3% of its electricity. Another 13 GW of nuclear projects under construction are set to lift capacity above 22 GW in the coming years.
