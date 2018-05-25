|
Hitachi scraps UK nuclear power plant project
by Staff Writers
Tokyo (AFP) Sept 16, 2020
Hitachi said Wednesday it is pulling out of a multi-billion-pound nuclear power plant project in Wales, citing a worsening investment environment, in a blow to Britain's low-carbon energy ambitions.
The project in Anglesey had already been suspended for 20 months "and the investment environment has become increasingly severe due to the impact of Covid-19", the Japanese firm said in a statement.
The company said it would coordinate with the UK government and others on the fate of its licences and planned sites given the withdrawal decision.
The Japanese industrial giant's plans to build two reactors at the Wylfa Newydd site in Wales had been on hold since January 2019 because of financing concerns.
The cost of building the plant on Anglesey, off northwest Wales, had been estimated at up to �20 billion ($25.7 billion, 21.7 billion euros).
Its targeted production capacity was nearly three gigawatts -- enough to supply around six percent of Britain's electricity needs.
As recently as last month, Hitachi's Horizon Nuclear subsidiary had insisted it was still committed to the project but news of the planned withdrawal emerged in the Japanese media this week, prompting dismay in Anglesey.
"If this decision is confirmed then it will be a devastating blow to the Anglesey economy," council leader Llinos Medi said in a statement on Tuesday.
Hitachi had been waiting for the British government's latest energy strategy, which is still unpublished but could potentially include new financing models for the nuclear industry.
Britain's nuclear power plants built in the last century have either closed or are coming to the end of their lifespan.
But the country wants to maintain the 20 percent of electricity it gets from the nuclear sector, to help meet its pledge to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2050 and tackle climate change.
The Hinkley Point scheme, in western England, is currently the only nuclear project under construction and is due to be completed in 2025.
Hitachi's decision comes against a backdrop of concern at Chinese involvement in Britain's nuclear industry, and strained diplomatic ties between London and Beijing.
Lawmakers have been asking questions about China General Nuclear Power's (CGN) involvement in several projects, including one in partnership with France's EDF.
The move also puts another dent in Japanese attempts to expand its nuclear businesses overseas after the Fukushima catastrophe effectively halted demand for new reactors in Japan.
In 2018, Toshiba also pulled the plug on a nuclear power plant in northwest England.
Iran says 1,044 centrifuges active at underground plant
Tehran (AFP) Sept 13, 2020
The head of Iran's atomic agency said Sunday that 1,044 centrifuges were active at the Fordow uranium enrichment plant, in line with steps to reduce its commitments to the nuclear deal. The suspension of all enrichment at the underground facility near the Shiite holy city of Qom was one of the restrictions on Iran's nuclear activities that it accepted in return for the lifting of international sanctions in the 2015 landmark accord. Tehran first announced the resumption of enrichment at Fordow la ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.