Energy News
CIVIL NUCLEAR
 Iran says no nuclear deal if deprived of 'peaceful activities'
Iran says no nuclear deal if deprived of 'peaceful activities'
 By Bahira Amin with Ahmad Parhizi in Tehran
 Cairo (AFP) June 2, 2025

Iran said Monday it will not accept a nuclear agreement that deprives it of what it called "peaceful activities", a reference to uranium enrichment, as it pressed the United States for guarantees it would drop sanctions.

Uranium enrichment has remained a key point of contention between the foes in talks to seal a nuclear deal, ongoing since April, with Iran defending what it says is its pursuit of a civil nuclear programme but with the US side calling it a "red line".

Speaking in Cairo, where he met the UN nuclear watchdog's chief Rafael Grossi, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said: "If the goal is to deprive Iran of its peaceful activities, then certainly no agreement will be reached."

Araghchi insisted that Iran has "nothing to hide" on its nuclear programme.

"Iran has a peaceful nuclear programme... we are prepared to provide this assurance to any party or entity," he said.

The remarks came after Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Monday called for more transparency from Iran following a leaked report that showed Tehran had stepped up uranium enrichment.

- 'Full explanation of activities' -

The IAEA report showed that Iran has ramped up production of uranium enriched up to 60 percent -- close to the roughly 90 percent level needed for atomic weapons.

"There is a need for more transparency -- this is very, very clear -- in Iran, and nothing will bring us to this confidence (besides) full explanations of a number of activities," Grossi said ahead of meeting Araghchi.

Grossi added that some of the report's findings "may be uncomfortable for some, and we are... used to being criticised".

Iran has rejected the report, warning it would retaliate if European powers that have threatened to reimpose nuclear sanctions "exploit" it.

"Some countries are trying to abuse this agency to pave the way for escalation with Iran. I hope that this agency does not fall into this trap," Araghchi said of the IAEA.

Iran meanwhile pushed for the United States to drop sanctions that have crippled its economy as a condition for a nuclear agreement with President Donald Trump's administration.

Araghchi said on Saturday that he had received "elements" of a US proposal for a nuclear deal following five rounds of talks mediated by Oman.

- 'With or without a deal' -

Both Araghchi and Grossi met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who praised the US-Iran talks and called for "de-escalation in order to prevent a slide into a full-fledged regional war".

On Monday, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told a news conference: "We want to guarantee that the sanctions are effectively lifted."

"So far, the American side has not wanted to clarify this issue," he said.

The US envoy in the nuclear talks said last month that Trump's administration would oppose any Iranian enrichment.

"An enrichment programme can never exist in the state of Iran ever again. That's our red line. No enrichment," Steve Witkoff told Breitbart News.

Following a phone call with Witkoff the day before about the ongoing nuclear talks, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty urged a peaceful solution and a nuclear-weapon-free Middle East, saying in Monday's press conference that "the region is already experiencing enough problems and crises".

He warned that military confrontation would create "a state of chaos from which no one will be spared".

Iran has vowed to keep enriching uranium "with or without a deal" on its nuclear programme.

The United States has sent Iran a proposal for a nuclear deal that the White House called "acceptable" and in Tehran's "best interest" to accept, US media reported on Saturday.

The New York Times, citing officials familiar with the diplomatic exchanges, said the proposal calls on Iran to stop all enrichment and suggests creating a regional grouping to produce nuclear power.

Iran has held five rounds of talks with the United States in search of a new agreement to replace the deal with major powers that Trump abandoned during his first term in 2018.

bur-ap/ser/dcp

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

Related Links
 Nuclear Power News - Nuclear Science, Nuclear Technology
Powering The World in the 21st Century at Energy-Daily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CIVIL NUCLEAR
New standards in nuclear physics
 Villigen, Switzerland (SPX) May 26, 2025
 An international research team led by the Paul Scherrer Institute PSI has measured the radius of the nucleus of muonic helium-3 with unprecedented precision. The results are an important stress test for theories and future experiments in atomic physics. 1.97007 femtometre (quadrillionths of a metre): That's how unimaginably tiny the radius of the atomic nucleus of helium-3 is. This is the result of an experiment at PSI that has now been published in the journal Science. More than 40 researchers fr ... read more
CIVIL NUCLEAR
Turning CO2 into Sustainable Fuels Could Revolutionize Clean Energy

 Cool science: Researchers craft tiny biological tools using frozen ethanol

 Europe's biggest 'green' methanol plant opens in Denmark

 Biogas Production from Alfalfa Enhanced by Fruit Waste and Microbes
CIVIL NUCLEAR
Rooftop solar with EV batteries could meet majority of Japan power demand

 Solar power system installations impact less than 1 percent of Arkansas' ag land

 TEMPO molecule technique advances perovskite solar cell durability and efficiency

 Agrivoltaic systems gain public favor over conventional solar parks
CIVIL NUCLEAR
Trump admin ends halt on New York offshore wind project

 Trump shift boosts offshore wind project: New York governor

 Norway's Equinor slams 'unlawful' halt to US wind farm

 US halts Equinor's huge New York offshore wind project
CIVIL NUCLEAR
Key climate target of airline decarbonisation 'in peril': IATA

 EU says 'well on track' to reach 2030 climate targets; France pushing for 'China-EU leadership' on climate

 EU parliament backs carbon border tax exemption

 Does renewable energy reduce fossil fuel production in the US?
CIVIL NUCLEAR
EV battery recycling key to future lithium supplies

 MIT physicists discover a new type of superconductor that's also a magnet

 SwRI sets new benchmark in high temperature pressure testing for sCO2 turbines

 Battery giant CATL ends up more than 16% on Hong Kong debut
CIVIL NUCLEAR
India races to contain oil spill after container ship sinks

 UK lab promises air-con revolution without polluting gases

 Polar bear biopsies to shed light on Arctic pollutants

 The US towns that took on 'forever chemical' giants -- and won
CIVIL NUCLEAR
Oil-rich UAE orders emissions monitoring in new climate law

 A new approach could fractionate crude oil using much less energy

 Australia approves 40-year extension for contentious gas plant

 US says supports gas deals with Kurdistan region after Iraq lawsuit
CIVIL NUCLEAR
NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover to Take Bite Out of 'Krokodillen'`

 UT Austin Researchers Uncover Key Link in Early Martian Water Cycle

 What Martian Craters Reveal About the Red Planet's Subsurface

 Is Terraforming Mars a Realistic Goal?
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.