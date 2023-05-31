Energy News
CIVIL NUCLEAR
 Japan allows nuclear plants to operate beyond 60 years
Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2025
Japan allows nuclear plants to operate beyond 60 years
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) May 31, 2023

Japan on Wednesday passed a law allowing nuclear reactors to operate beyond 60 years, as it tries to reinvigorate the sector to meet energy challenges and climate targets.

The bill intends to "establish an electricity supply system that will achieve a carbon-free society", a parliament spokesman told AFP.

Under the new rules, the age cap technically remains 60 years but exceptions are allowed for reactors that have had to pause operations for "unforeseeable" reasons.

Those might include changes to safety guidelines, or provisional injunctions by a court.

The new rules allow operators to exclude periods of shutdown when calculating the total years of operation.

However, operators require approval from Japan's nuclear safety watchdog for the exemption, and the law also includes measures intended to strengthen safety checks at ageing reactors.

The government wants to "ensure a stable supply of electricity while promoting the use of carbon-free electricity resources," Japan's ministry of economy, trade and industry said in a statement.

The move comes as Japan's government looks to reinvigorate a nuclear sector that was taken offline after the 2011 Fukushima disaster caused by a deadly tsunami.

Most of Japan's nuclear reactors remain out of action today, but the global energy crisis has reopened debate on the subject and polls show that public views on nuclear power are softening.

Related Links
 Nuclear Power News - Nuclear Science, Nuclear Technology
Powering The World in the 21st Century at Energy-Daily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CIVIL NUCLEAR
UN nuclear chief encouraged by Russia, Ukraine support of 'principles'
 United Nations, United States (AFP) May 30, 2023
 UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said Tuesday he was encouraged by the reaction of Ukraine and Russia to "concrete principles" laid out by the body to prevent catastrophe at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. The safety of Europe's largest nuclear power facility, located in Ukraine's southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia, has been a concern since Russian forces seized it over a year ago during Moscow's war on its neighbor. It has been subject to frequent shelling that caused several outa ... read more
CIVIL NUCLEAR
E-fuels - DLR selects Leuna as location for its PtL technology platform

 WVU researcher searching for 'holy grail' of sustainable bioenergy

 New catalyst transforms carbon dioxide into sustainable byproduct

 Researchers cultivate microalgae for biofuel production
CIVIL NUCLEAR
The next generation of solar energy collectors could be rocks

 Controlling crystal lattices of hybrid solar cell materials with terahertz light

 Controlling crystal lattices of hybrid solar cell materials with terahertz light

 The NEM 3.0 Debacle: A Dark Cloud Over California's Solar Industry
CIVIL NUCLEAR
Brazil faces dilemma: endangered macaw vs. wind farm

 Spire to provide TrueOcean with weather forecasts for offshore wind farm development

 Sweden greenlights two offshore windpower farms

 European leaders vow to boost North Sea wind energy production
CIVIL NUCLEAR
Sweltering heat in Vietnam's north sparks power cuts

 Heatwave prompts Hanoi to reduce street lights as power cuts loom

 Five Eyes: China-sponsored hackers spying on U.S. infrastructure

 $45 million in DOE grants will help non-profits cut energy use in buildings
CIVIL NUCLEAR
DOE award to Zap Energy for fusion pilot plant design

 DOE announces $46 million for commercial fusion energy development

 France to open its first electric car battery factory

 Tiny quantum electronic vortexes can circulate in superconductors
CIVIL NUCLEAR
French NGOs sue state over pesticide use

 New York sinking under its own weight: study

 France's Macron urges end to plastic pollution at global talks

 Major US firms agree to $1.2 bn 'forever chemicals' settlement
CIVIL NUCLEAR
UAE withdraws from US-led maritime coalition

 Salvage of oil tanker stranded off Yemen can begin: UN

 Gas prices at a standstill in an otherwise fluid market

 TotalEnergies faces demand to suspend future fossil fuel projects
CIVIL NUCLEAR
Ingenuity's high-stakes game of hide and seek

 Meet the scientist (sort of) spending a year on Mars

 Hitting the road after three weeks at Ubajara: Sols 3839-3840

 MAHLI works the night shift: Sols 3837-3838
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.