Overcoming nuke stigma through critical thinking

The food contamination that followed the Fukushima nuclear plant incident in 2011 caused widespread fear, both within Japan and internationally. Unfortunately, the emotional response far outweighed rational decision-making at the outset of the crisis when long-term effects were still difficult to predict.
Now, a nine-year study led by Kyoto University shows swapping trends in anxiety and food avoidance among surveyed citizens in the Tokyo metro area, as well as in the Kansai region.
"At the start of our ten-wave survey, mothers, in particular, proactively sought information about food from the affected area through an intuitive decision-making process based on empirical thinking," says lead author Takashi Kusumi of KyotoU's division of cognitive psychology in the graduate school of education.
Kusumi's team then observed a gradual decrease in food avoidance. At the same time, logical decision-making promoted intelligent attitudes and risk literacy, such as knowledge of radioactivity, media literacy, and scientific literacy.
"Credibility of government information about food safety began at a considerably low level, but it eventually saw a moderate increase," Kusumi adds.
In addition, there were regional differences in active information-seeking behavior, practical knowledge about radiation, and suppression of food avoidance among the 1,752 citizens surveyed. All these decreased among residents in areas becoming progressively distant from the disaster: from Fukushima to Tokyo and further to the Kansai region.
Statistical tools, such as multiple regression analysis, cross-lagged analysis, and structural equation modeling, were used to highlight two concurrent systems: experiential thinking, describing avoidance of foods from affected areas prompted by anxiety related to radioactive contamination; and analytical thinking, revealing suppression of the emotional reaction by a process of critical thinking.
"Interestingly, the latter process appeared relatively weak compared to the effects of anxiety immediately after the accident, but gradually strengthened over time," remarks Kusumi.
Research Report:Attitudes toward possible food radiation contamination following the Fukushima nuclear accident: a nine-year, ten-wave panel survey
Related Links
Kyoto University
Nuclear Power News - Nuclear Science, Nuclear Technology
Powering The World in the 21st Century at Energy-Daily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
E-fuels - DLR selects Leuna as location for its PtL technology platform
WVU researcher searching for 'holy grail' of sustainable bioenergy
New catalyst transforms carbon dioxide into sustainable byproduct
Researchers cultivate microalgae for biofuel production
Controlling crystal lattices of hybrid solar cell materials with terahertz light
The NEM 3.0 Debacle: A Dark Cloud Over California's Solar Industry
Solar investment outshines oil: IEA
Driving on sunshine: clean, usable liquid fuels made from solar power
Brazil faces dilemma: endangered macaw vs. wind farm
Spire to provide TrueOcean with weather forecasts for offshore wind farm development
Sweden greenlights two offshore windpower farms
European leaders vow to boost North Sea wind energy production
Five Eyes: China-sponsored hackers spying on U.S. infrastructure
$45 million in DOE grants will help non-profits cut energy use in buildings
France unveils new, more ambitious emissions-cutting plan
Climate activists put the heat on shareholder meetings
|
Jaguar to pick UK over Spain for battery plant: BBC
Researchers develop calcium rechargeable battery with long cycle life
Small-scale proton exchange membrane fuel cells
Harvesting clean energy from thin air
Dutch to hold US firm 3M liable for 'forever chemicals'
Plastic-eating fungi found in Chinese coastal salt marshes
Coming years 'critical' to slash plastic pollution: UN
Coming years 'critical' to slash plastic pollution: UN
Scientists urge crackdown on methane emissions with only 13 percent regulated
New supply chain model to empower seabound hydrogen economy
Energy majors go slow on green transition despite pressure
French police teargas protesters at oil giant's meeting
Remotely waiting in Gale: Sols 3832-3833
Perseverance captures view of Mars' Belva Crater
Martian crust like heavy armour
What's so special about large grains on Mars
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters