Protests as France sends latest nuclear shipment to Japan
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Cherbourg, France (AFP) Sept 8, 2021

Activists from environmental group Greenpeace protested against a shipment of reprocessed nuclear fuel that was set to leave France for Japan on Wednesday for use in a power plant.

The load of highly radioactive Mox, a mixture of reprocessed plutonium and uranium, was escorted by police from a plant near the port of Cherbourg to the dockyard in the early hours of the morning.

A handful of Greenpeace activists waved flags and signs with anti-nuclear logos as they camped out on Tuesday night to wait for the heavy-goods truck transporting the high-security cargo.

The Mox from French nuclear technology group Orano is destined for a nuclear plant in Takahama in Japan and is the seventh such shipment from France since 1999.

Japan lacks facilities to process waste from its own nuclear reactors and sends most of it overseas, particularly to France.

The country is building a long-delayed reprocessing plant in Aomori in northern Japan.

"Orano and its partners have a longstanding experience in the transport of nuclear materials between Europe and Japan, in line with international regulations with the best safety and security records," Orano said in a September 3 statement.

The fuel is being shipped by two specially designed ships from British company PNTL.

CIVIL NUCLEAR
Framatome launches FoxGuard EU to bring cybersecurity expertise to European market
 Lille, France(SPX) Sep 08, 2021
 Framatome has announced the launch of FoxGuard EU at the International Cybersecurity Forum in Lille, France. This new business leverages the cybersecurity expertise of U.S.-based FoxGuard Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Framatome, for the European industry. Framatome has been advising utilities worldwide since 2012 in developing and implementing cybersecurity programs for both nuclear and non-nuclear assets. As its Center of Excellence for Cybersecurity, FoxGuard Solutions strengthens Fram ... read more
