Energy News
CIVIL NUCLEAR
 Top EU court upholds nuclear green label
Top EU court upholds nuclear green label
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Vienna (AFP) Sept 10, 2025

The EU's top court on Wednesday upheld the European Commission's decision to give a sustainable finance label to investments in natural gas and nuclear power, dismissing a complaint by Austria.

The European Commission in 2022 defied protests from green campaigners and dissent in its own ranks to give a sustainable finance label to investments in both gas and nuclear power.

The EU argued that both have a role to play as cleaner power sources during the transition to a net-zero carbon future.

But fiercely anti-nuclear Austria challenged the decision in court, with its government highlighting safety concerns and uncertainty over how to deal with nuclear waste.

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) found that the commission did "not exceed" its power and "was entitled" to the view in its so-called "taxonomy".

The court "endorses the view that economic activities in the nuclear energy and fossil gas sectors can, under certain conditions, contribute substantially to climate change mitigation and climate change adaptation," it said in a statement.

Austrian climate minister Norbert Totschnig said in a statement sent to AFP that the court's decision was "very regrettable".

Austria has been fiercely anti-nuclear since an unprecedented vote by its population in 1978 prevented its only nuclear plant -- meant to be the first of several -- from starting operations in the Alpine nation of nine million people.

Environmental groups have also challenged the European Commission's definition of natural gas and nuclear as "green" energy sources.

Related Links
 Nuclear Power News - Nuclear Science, Nuclear Technology
Powering The World in the 21st Century at Energy-Daily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CIVIL NUCLEAR
Deep Fission secures $30M to advance underground nuclear reactors
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Sep 08, 2025
 Deep Fission Inc, a nuclear technology company developing small modular pressurized water reactors deployed in boreholes one mile underground, has raised $30 million in a private placement at $3.00 per share and completed a reverse merger with Surfside Acquisition ... read more
CIVIL NUCLEAR
Bio-oil from agricultural and forest waste could help seal abandoned oil wells and store carbon

 Pretreatment methods bring second-gen biofuels from oilcane closer to commercialization

 Ash improves methane yield and fertilizer value in biogas systems

 Rice researchers turn wasted data center heat into clean power
CIVIL NUCLEAR
Passivation breakthrough drives efficiency gains in perovskite silicon tandem solar cells

 Enhancing quasi-2D perovskite solar cells with dicyandiamide interface engineering

 Cornell research tests solar panel crop growth in New York

 Morocco tests floating solar panels to save water, generate power
CIVIL NUCLEAR
Transportation Department wind farm funding cuts to save $679M

 Japan confident on wind power after Mitsubishi blow

 Japan's Mitsubishi pulls out of key wind power projects

 'Let's go fly a kite': Capturing wind for clean energy in Ireland
CIVIL NUCLEAR
'Build, baby, build': Canada PM's plan to counter Trump

 UN pushes nations to submit overdue climate plans

 Putin calls on Slovakia to cut off Ukraine energy supplies

 India celebrates clean energy milestone but coal still king
CIVIL NUCLEAR
Britain's energy grid bets on flywheels to keep the lights on

 AI systems developed to improve fusion reactor safety and performance

 Bolivia candidate vows to scrap China, Russia lithium deals

 German firm gives 'second life' to used EV batteries
CIVIL NUCLEAR
No-sort plastic recycling is near

 South Australia bans plastic fish-shaped soy sauce containers

 Smog then floods: Pakistani families 'can't catch a break'

 US environmental agency fires five 'whistleblowers': non-profit
CIVIL NUCLEAR
Taiwan says China illegally deploying oil rigs in its waters

 Venezuela's Maduro urges dialogue after Trump threat

 Transparent WO3 film breakthrough boosts hydrogen production efficiency

 States receive $86 million to enhance pipeline safety
CIVIL NUCLEAR
Over Soroya Ridge and onward

 Mars mantle holds fragments from ancient giant impacts study finds

 Curiosity Captures Mars Landscape While Talking to an Orbiter

 Preparing rock analysis methods on Earth for future Mars samples
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.